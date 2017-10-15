× Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old girl reported missing out of Prince William County, Virginia

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl in Virginia who authorities said may have been abducted.

Sinahi Aguilar Cruz has been reported missing out of Prince William County. Police said she may have been abducted by 21-year-old Roberto Medrano Segovia early Sunday morning.

They may be traveling in a dark Honda Civic with a possible hatchback, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Cruz has been described as a 16-year-old girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’2” and weighs about 125 pounds and was last seen wearing a white and purple stripe long-sleeve shirt, denim pants and a light-colored jacket, according to officials.

Segovia has been described as a 21-year-old Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes. He was reportedly last seen wearing a black V-neck short, blue denim baggy pants and white Nike Jordan shoes.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts can call the Prince William County Police at (703) 792-6500 or the Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453 (1-800-vachild).