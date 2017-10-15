× Amber Alert cancelled for missing Virginia teen after she’s found safe at park

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – An Amber Alert for a missing Virginia teenager was cancelled after the girl was found safe in a park, according to police.

WTOP reported that 16-year-old Sinahi Aguilar-Cruz was found in a park in Woodbridge, Virginia after missing for most the day on Sunday.

Detectives are still investigating and are trying to determine if any crimes were committed.

An Amber Alert was issued in Virginia and Maryland after the teen went missing early Sunday morning. Authorities said she may have been abducted by a 21-year-old man.

The man, Roberto Medrano Segovia, is currently in custody, according to police.

Anyone with any information can call the Prince William County Police at (703) 792-6500 or the Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453 (1-800-vachild).