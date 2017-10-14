× Stolen car involved in wreck in Charlotte, six people injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A stolen car was involved in an accident near the NoDa arts district Saturday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officials reported.

WSOC reported that officers were notified at 12:39 p.m. of a hit on the license plate of a stolen vehicle that was used in a robbery earlier in the day.

Police officials said the stolen car then collided with another vehicle near The Plaza and East Sugar Creek Road. According to police, the people in the car then jumped out and ran.

Police in Charlotte reported that several people have been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

According to emergency medical services reports, six patients were treated for minor injuries and have been transported to Carolinas Medical Center.