Streets reopen after reported gas leak at Winston-Salem apartment complex

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – One block of Spring Street in Winston-Salem was temporarily closed as a small amount of gas was coming from a stove at an apartment.

It happened at about 2 p.m. Saturday at 405 N. Spring St. Spring Street Between Fourth and Fifth streets had been closed.

A limited, controlled amount of gas was coming to one stove burner in an apartment, according to Loree Elswick with Piedmont Natural Gas.

