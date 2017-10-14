× Firearm discharged during struggle between suspect and officer during youth football game at Kernersville Elementary

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. – A firearm went off at an elementary school in Kernersville during a struggle between a police officer and a suspect.

Officers were called to Kernersville Elementary School at 512 W. Mountain St. at about 11 a.m. Saturday in reference to a disturbance, according to a Kernersville police press release.

A youth league football game was being held at the school’s football field at the time. Witnesses said a suspect had a firearm.

An officer approached the suspect and a struggle ensued, according to police. The suspect’s firearm was discharged during the struggle.

The suspect was taken into custody. Police have not released the suspect’s name or any charges.

No injuries were reported.

The school has suspended all games for the day.