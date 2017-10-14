× Greensboro police investigate robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police in Greensboro are investigating after a person was robbed on Friday.

Officers responded to the 400 block of McCulloch Street where the victim told police he came to meet an unknown person from a social media website.

The victim said he had met at this location several times before to buy construction equipment.

The person the victim was talking to sent the victim a message, saying he couldn’t meet him, but someone else would, according to police.

Police said the unknown man robbed the victim at the location, implying that he had a weapon.