Florida State Seminoles beat Duke Blue Devils in 17-10 win

DURHAM, NC - OCTOBER 14: Florida State Seminoles running back Cam Akers (3) gets pass Duke Blue Devils linebacker Joe Giles-Harris (44) during a college football game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Duke Blue Devils on October 14, 2017 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, NC. (Photo by Michael Berg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
DURHAM, NC - OCTOBER 14: Florida State Seminoles running back Cam Akers (3) gets pass Duke Blue Devils linebacker Joe Giles-Harris (44) during a college football game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Duke Blue Devils on October 14, 2017 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, NC. (Photo by Michael Berg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
DURHAM, N.C. – The Duke Blue Devils fell to the Florida State Seminoles 17-10 Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium.
35.994033
-78.898619