Dog dies after being left for dead in suitcase, stabbed 50 times

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A severely injured dog that captured the hearts of people across the country has died.

The Sun Sentinel reported that Ollie died Thursday night after succumbing to severe wounds days earlier.

The dog had been stabbed more than 50 times and left for dead in a suitcase, according to the paper. Somebody found the suitcase and called 911.

The dog was rushed to the hospital, where doctors had hoped he would pull through.

“When he died, there were tears everywhere,” said Linda Ream, spokeswoman for the VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital. “It was silent in the building. Our doctors worked so hard to give Ollie that chance to stay with us.”

Police are still looking for whoever beat and stabbed Ollie. PETA is offering a reward up to $5,000 for tips leading to an arrest and conviction.