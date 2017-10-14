× Alamance County deputies charge man with three counts of statutory sex offense

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Alamance County have arrested and charged a man with three counts of statutory sex offense.

Michael Alan Jones, 19, is currently in the Alamance County Jail under a $150,000 bond, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Deputies started investigating in late July after a 15-year-old girl reported that an unknown man sexually assaulted her.

Throughout the investigation, other juveniles were interviewed and Jones was identified as a suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

Another girl was interviewed and also said she engaged in sex acts with the suspect when she was 14 years old and he was 18.

Jones faces three counts of statutory sex offense and he was extradited back to North Carolina from another state.