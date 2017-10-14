× 8-year-old girl dies after falling two stories on Carnival Cruise ship

MIAMI – An 8-year-old girl died after falling from a Carnival Cruise ship in Miami, according to Time.

The girl fell two stories, from the balcony to the lower deck, at about 8:15 a.m. Saturday. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

First responders tried to perform CPR on the child, who was described as being in “extremely critical condition.”

Carnival Cruise Line released the following statement about the incident:

“The ship’s medical team responded immediately and the child was transported to the ship’s medical center. She was subsequently transferred via ambulance to a local hospital. The ship’s command immediately contacted Miami-Dade Police Department which is on site. Our most heartfelt care and concern is with the family at this very difficult time.”