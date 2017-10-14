2 people arrested after allegations against teacher spark disturbance at Winston-Salem school

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were arrested Thursday for their alleged roles in a disturbance at Carter G. Woodson School at 437 Goldfloss St. after several female students claimed that a teacher inappropriately touched them, authorities said Friday, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

One of the girls’ mother said she believes her daughter’s accusation against the teacher, and she plans to discuss the matter with the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. when Winston-Salem police officers found several adults involved in a disturbance at the charter school, police said. Investigators then learned that several female students had made allegations that a male teacher inappropriately touched them, but these students recanted their claims and told officers they were mad at the teacher, police said.

After the disturbance with school personnel, Cindy Tatiana Samayoa, 29, of Lyons Street was charged with assault on a school employee, according to an arrest warrant. Tatiana is accused of assaulting Ruth Hopkins, a school director, by throwing a recycling bin at her and punching her, the warrant said.

Read full story: The Winston-Salem Journal