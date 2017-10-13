Woman loading groceries crushed to death by her own SUV

WESTFORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman was crushed to death by her own SUV while putting groceries away.

The incident happened in the parking lot of a Market Basket in Westford.

According to WBZ, the woman was putting her groceries in the back of the SUV when it was hit by another vehicle. The crash caused her SUV to roll over her.

“There was a woman under the car and I could see her legs moving,” a witness said. “I thought that was good but the car was over her.”

The woman’s name is being withheld pending the notification of her family.

Investigators say the other driver stayed at the scene.

Woman hospitalized after being pinned underneath car in Westford Market Basket parking lot. https://t.co/uB9l7n4S4o pic.twitter.com/u7FxPHlWFO — WBZ Boston News (@cbsboston) October 12, 2017