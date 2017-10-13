× Woman, 84, dies after being run over by her own vehicle in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – An 84-year-old woman in Greensboro died after she lost control of her vehicle, was ejected and then run over by the unoccupied vehicle.

It happened as Alma Glover Sellers was driving a 2014 Ford Fusion in the driveway of her home, according to a Greensboro police press release.

Sellers lost control of the vehicle and was ejected, and then run over by the unoccupied vehicle.

Sellers suffered serious injuries and was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where she died on Friday.