× UNC student tests positive for tuberculosis

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has tested positive for tuberculosis, the university said in an email to students and faculty Friday night, according to WTVD.

Officials said the student is no longer on campus and is now in home isolation.

The university is working with the Orange County Health Department to contact the individuals that may have had contact with the student – and that may be exposed – to give them proper testing, and if necessary, treatment.

Tuberculosis (TB) is a disease that generally develops over weeks and months and is completely curable with medications.