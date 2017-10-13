State Street revitalization in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Business owners on Greensboro’s State Street hope a planned brewery will help revitalize the area.

“I would say 15 to 20 years ago, people were constantly on this street,” said Kathy Flack, owner of Kathy & Associates. "The stores were always really busy.”

Business owners say things changed.

“When some businesses moved out we kind of lost the vibe of State Street being a hot spot,” said Ray Essa, owner of Café Pasta and Grill.

“For us who have been here longer, we know about State Street,” said Emem Ikon, owner of Lillo Bella Boutique. “A lot of new people moving into town may not be aware of this quaint little area.”

These business owners are excited to hear that Gibb’s Hundred Brewing Company in downtown Greensboro is relocating to a warehouse on State Street.

“We’ve come to a point where we're making it work but this is kind of a small space,” said Mark Gibb, the owner of Gibb’s.

Gibb’s brewery sold 31,000 gallons of beer last year. They opened on Lewis Street downtown three years ago.

“The neighborhood wasn't quite there at that time but things are starting to happen,” Gibb said.

Now, they are hoping things start to happen on State Street again.

“It has a lot of the hallmarks that this neighborhood had when we came here… Kind of got undergoing a resurgence right now,” Gibb said.

Gibbs says the new location has more outdoor space and nearby restaurants.

It is expected to open in six to seven months.