Silver Alert issued for Reidsville man

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man out of Reidsville, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Dewey Lane, 90, was last seen in the 600 block of East Morehead Street in Reidsville.

Lane is black, 5 feet 5 inches and weighs 148 pounds. He has brown eyes with gray hair and is balding. He was last seen wearing a brown plaid long sleeve shirt with khaki pants and gray shoes.

He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He drives a white 2000 Chevrolet S10 with N.C. license plate CLN5841.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective E. Gann at the Reidsville Police Department at 336-634-3300.