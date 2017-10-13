School bus crash reported on Pisgah Church Road in Greensboro, 2 injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A crash involving a Guilford County Schools bus was reported Friday morning Pisgah Church Road at Willoughby Boulevard.

The crash involved the bus -- No. 478 headed to Mendenhall Middle School -- and a Honda Accord. The Honda overturned and one person inside was trapped and then taken to the hospital, according to Mike Trexler, battalion chief of the Greensboro Fire Department.

One person was seen being transported by stretcher from the bus, which was full of children. It is unknown if the person transported was a student or an adult.