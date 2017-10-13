Piedmont doctor helps victim victims in Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Friday morning, a Piedmont doctor flew to Puerto Rico to deliver medicine and other supplies as the island struggles to recover from Hurricane Maria.

Dr. Gretchen Velazquez, a physician at UNC Regional Physicians Internal Medicine at Premier in High Point, was born and raised in Puerto Rico.

FOX8's Natalie Wilson spoke with Velazquez about the outpouring of support from the local medical community, and how their generations donations will make an impact thousands of miles away.