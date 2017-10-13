× Person hit by car on West Market Street in Greensboro dies from injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 36-year-old High Point man has died from injuries sustained from collision on West Market Street earlier today, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Stacy Lee Simpson Jr. was in the roadway of West Market Street near Norwalk Street when he was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier traveling eastbound on West Market Street at 3:18 a.m.

Simpson suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision and was transported to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment where he later died.

The Chevrolet Cavalier was operated by Jimmy Dwight Weeks III, 31, of Greensboro, who was charged with failing to reduce speed to avoid a collision, driving while impaired and felony death by motor vehicle. He is currently in the custody of the Guilford County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

The collision is currently being investigated by The Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.