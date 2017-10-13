× Missing North Carolina girl found in Tennessee during prostitution sting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A missing North Carolina teen was found during a prostitution sting in Tennessee on Tuesday, WLOS reports.

Three suspects were arrested during the operation — Timothy King, Jesse McMinn and Tabitha Banks — after investigators found the missing girl inside a suspect’s vehicle.

According to the arrest warrant, Knox County sheriff’s deputies saw an ad on Backpage.com under the category “women seeking men.”

They made an appointment for the “two girl special,” and an undercover deputy went to a Holiday Inn in Knoxville. He was invited to room 358 where he made a deal with two of the suspects — McMinn and Banks — for one hour of full-service sex for $340.

McMinn then gave the undercover deputy a condom and the two women removed their clothes.

Investigators said King registered the room and acted as security. They found more than $2,700 on him.

Banks said she gave him some of the money from prostitution and King gave the two women a ride from North Carolina, the warrant says.

Finally, investigators say they found the missing underage teen and brought her to a juvenile detention center in Knoxville to be reunited with her family.

Asheville Police said she was reunited with them two months after her parents reported her missing. About a week after her parents reported her missing, they told authorities she ran away.

Banks and McMinn face charges of prostitution. King faces a charge of human trafficking.