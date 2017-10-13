× Lawmaker drafts bill that would require journalists to be licensed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A lawmaker in Indiana is taking extra measures to keep the news media honest.

Republican Rep. Jim Lucas has drafted a bill that would require journalists to acquire licenses from state police, according to the Indy Star.

The bill would require professional journalists to submit an application with Indiana State Police. They would be fingerprinted and have to pay $75 for a lifetime license.

“If you’re OK licensing my Second Amendment right, what’s wrong with licensing your First Amendment right?” he said of the proposal.

Lucas, an avid gun supporter, has been critical of the media’s coverage of his efforts to repeal a state law that requires a permit to carry a handgun.

“If I was as irresponsible with my handgun as the media has been with their keyboard, I’d probably be in jail,” he said.

If a journalist has been convicted of a felony, their application may not be approved.

IN state Rep. Jim Lucas drafts bill that would require journalists to obtain a $75 permit to practice journalism: https://t.co/RaHcHadQUd pic.twitter.com/4oFAzBoejI — Melanie Schmitz (@MelsLien) October 13, 2017