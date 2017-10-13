Greensboro student has dreams of becoming a police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Jeremiah Davis is a fourth-grader who is finding his way at Guilford Elementary School in Greensboro.

The nine-year-old once found himself in bad situations but now has better grades and better behavior.

"If you don't pay attention, you might not learn anything, he says. "If you don't do the homework, you might fail the grade."

He says bad behavior can get you in trouble.

Now, Davis wants to help others keep their behavior in check. He wants to become a police officer

He says the career will help him "stop the bad guys."

If you know a student who deserves a little recognition, email us at ClassAct@wghp.com. Be sure to tell us where your student goes to school and why he or she should be recognized as a Class Act.