Greensboro police to have increased presence this weekend for three nights of huge concerts

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Tens of thousands of people will fill the seats at the Greensboro Coliseum this weekend for three nights of huge concerts.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will perform Saturday night, the Foo Fighters on Sunday and the Eagles on Tuesday night.

Large crowds Greensboro police have been preparing for, for several months.

"You've got a lot of major events this weekend, you've got a lot of precious cargo that's coming into town,” said Officer A.D. Reed. “We want to make sure everybody's safe. We want to make sure everybody gets home safely."

Reed says 30 to 35 off-duty officers will cover each concert.

"We'll have officers who'll be roving the parking lot," he said.

Some will be directing traffic, others inside the arena.

"We'll have officers manning intersections to get traffic in and out, at the gates and entrances to the coliseum," he said.

Reed says officers have been busy.

Last weekend, more manpower was needed to protect the thousands at North Carolina A&T State University’s homecoming.

"We've had a week to recuperate,” Reed said. “Now, we have another busy weekend in the city."

Along with the concerts, police will also have their hands full with three big road races this weekend, including the Cannonball marathon, Women's Only 5k and the Crop Walk downtown on Sunday.

Twenty to 25 officers will be stationed at each race.

"The last thing we want is to have something to happen to anybody," Reed said.