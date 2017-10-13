× Former Rockingham County DA’s law license suspended after wife-swap case

WENTWORTH, N.C. — The criminal conviction of former Rockingham County District Attorney Craig Blitzer has cost him again.

On Thursday, U.S. Middle District Judge William Osteen suspended Blitzer’s law license to practice in federal court, the Greensboro News & Record reports.

On July 18, Blitzer pleaded guilty to willful failure to discharge the duties of his office in Wake County Superior Court. He and former Person/Caswell County District Attorney Wallace Bradsher are accused of hiring each other’s spouses and paying Blitzer’s wife, Cindy, $48,000 for 15 months of work she did not perform while instead attending nursing school.

Superior Court Judge Donald Stephens said he would not sentence Blitzer immediately. Blitzer agreed to serve as a witness in pending criminal and civil cases including, the pending case against Bradsher.

