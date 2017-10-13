× Davidson County Schools high school student arrested after trying to headbutt school official

An Oak Grove High School student was arrested this week after trying to headbutt the school resource officer.

On Oct. 11, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Oak Grove High School administration in reference to a student being disorderly toward a teacher.

During the investigation, the juvenile student got irate causing a disruption and attempted to headbutt the SRO.

The student was arrested and turned over to his parent/guardian.

Charges will be filed through Juvenile Services for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.