Custodian charged after camera found in North Carolina school faculty bathroom
SANFORD, N.C. — A custodian was arrested this week after a hidden camera was found in a faculty bathroom at Sanford’s East Lee Middle School, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
WTVD reported that Toney Waddell Feaster, 28, of Sanford, was arrested Wednesday and charged with secretly peeping using a photographic device.
That day, deputies say a staffer found a cellphone that was actively recording video in the bathroom.
Authorities said the staff member who found the cellphone was the only one who appeared to have been filmed, and no students were captured on camera.
Feaster was fired after the camera was found. He was jailed on $5,000 secured bond.
