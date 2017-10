Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: The road has reopened.

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A crash closed a portion of West Market Street in Greensboro early Friday morning.

According to Greensboro police, all lanes of traffic on West Market Street between Spring Garden Street and Norwalk Street are closed due to a crash involving injuries.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area.

Additional details are unknown.

🚹TRAFFIC ALERT: W. Market in Greensboro is closed from Spring Garden to Norwalk. ALL lanes CLOSED. pic.twitter.com/1acAlmVlah — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) October 13, 2017