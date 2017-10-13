Charlotte police arrest Panthers fan accused of sucker-punching another fan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested a Panthers fan accused of sucker-punching an older fan Thursday night in the upper deck of Bank of America stadium during the Panthers versus Eagles game, WSOC reports.

Kyle Adam Maraghy is charged with simple assault and was taken to the Mecklenburg County jail.

In the video, which was posted on Instagram by user “odubco,” it shows the man, now identified as Maraghy, standing up in a black Cam Newton jersey, turning around and punching a 62-year-old man in the face.

The Carolina Panthers released a statement about the incident Friday afternoon:

“We have reviewed video tape of the incident and have identified the perpetrator. We are working with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department to pursue charges to the fullest extent of the law. The Carolina Panthers are committed to a fan-friendly and family-friendly stadium experience. The behavior exhibited by the perpetrator is unacceptable and will not be condoned at Bank of America Stadium.”

The Panthers lost 28-23 and fell to 4-2 on the season.