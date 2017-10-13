Charlotte police arrest Panthers fan accused of sucker-punching another fan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested a Panthers fan accused of sucker-punching an older fan Thursday night in the upper deck of Bank of America stadium during the Panthers versus Eagles game, WSOC reports.
Kyle Adam Maraghy is charged with simple assault and was taken to the Mecklenburg County jail.
In the video, which was posted on Instagram by user “odubco,” it shows the man, now identified as Maraghy, standing up in a black Cam Newton jersey, turning around and punching a 62-year-old man in the face.
dude bro & his chicka were standing for the entire game. words gradually got more and more escalated. there previously was a single mom and her son between us, they left halfway through the 3rd. after that, the lid was off. the dude took offense to the couple never sitting down and obstructing his view. the victim telling the dude bro how they’re being jerks and how rude they are for not sitting. the dude bro turns around and calls the victim a “geriatric fuck”, “faggot”, and “hick”. then sucker punches him right in the face. i don’t know if he got away or left in handcuffs, but i hope it’s the latter. edit: to clarify further, both the puncher and punchee were wearing Panthers attire. The assailant was seated in section 541, row 24, seat 10.
The Carolina Panthers released a statement about the incident Friday afternoon:
“We have reviewed video tape of the incident and have identified the perpetrator. We are working with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department to pursue charges to the fullest extent of the law. The Carolina Panthers are committed to a fan-friendly and family-friendly stadium experience. The behavior exhibited by the perpetrator is unacceptable and will not be condoned at Bank of America Stadium.”
The Panthers lost 28-23 and fell to 4-2 on the season.