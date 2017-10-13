× Burlington shooting suspect taken into custody

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting last month, according to a news release from Burlington police.

On Sept. 29 at 8:23 p.m., officers came to the intersection of Fairfax Drive and Ireland Street in reference to a shooting.

Arriving officers found 20-year-old Khalid Devontae Gwynn suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he was treated and released.

Officers identified Johnathan Alejandro Alvarado, 21, of Burlington, as the suspect. Alvarado and Gwynn knew one another and had gotten into an altercation, the release said.

On Friday morning, Alvarado was taken into custody and charged with assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Alvarado was taken to the Alamance County Jail and placed under a $52,500.00 secured bond.