Burlington Dollar General robbery suspect identified

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Dollar General in Burlington at knifepoint Wednesday night, according to a press release.

At about 8:05 p.m., police received a report of an armed robbery at the Dollar General at 2125 North Church Street. Employees told police that a man wielding a knife came into the store and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

On Friday, Burlington police said they have identified the suspect as Milton Lee Farrington, 56, of Gibsonville. A warrant has been obtained for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He was last seen running away from the business.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robbery or Farrington’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.