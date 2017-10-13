Breast Cancer: Women’s Only Race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cone Health Women’s Hospital is excited to host the 25th annual Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run. The race is tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 14, at Cone Health Women’s Hospital. Race registration fees go to the Cone Health Mammography Scholarship Fund (providing mammograms for women in our community who otherwise would be unable to afford one) and the Cone Health Alight Program (offering educational, emotional and financial support for local women during their treatments). Although online pre-registration is now closed, participants can still register onsite at the Women’s Education Center:

Friday, Oct. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. and

Saturday, Oct. 14, from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Support: Participation in the race is limited to women, but men are encouraged to join the Men’s Only Support Team to show their support for the women walking or running in this year’s event. While the women in their lives run or walk, the men can show their support by wearing the special Men’s Only Support Team T-shirt included with the $30 donation. He also gets a sports bag to keep all of HER stuff in!

The Mammography Scholarship Fund provides free or reduced screening mammograms to women who otherwise might not be able to afford one. Mammograms remain the gold standard for the early detection of breast cancer, which 1 in 8 women will develop. In 2016, the Women's Only 5K featured 2,111 participants who raised $122,387 to support the fight against breast cancer. The Cone Health Alight Program supports patients in need during their treatments.

Thanks to community support for this event, hundreds of women benefited from the Mammography Scholarship Fund over the last year, and more than 6,000 women in our community have been helped over the history of the race. All funds are used for women right here in this community.

Women’s Hospital and Cone Health remain strong advocates for promoting breast health in our community. It is a fun event! Women in our community helping other women in our community. Vendors who have supported this event for years will be offering items and services.

Registration – Women’s Only ($40), Girls’ Only ($10), Men’s Only (Support Only) ($30). For more information on the race, visit womensonlyrun.com.

Spokesperson Background:

Skip Hislop serves as vice president of oncology at Cone Health. Hislop, who assumed this role in November 2011, has senior administrative responsibility for all six campuses of the Cone Health Cancer Center. Hislop joined Cone Health in January 2011 as director of medical oncology, and was interim vice president from May until November 2011, when he was named vice president of oncology. He earned a Master’s of Science degree in business management and a bachelor’s degree in health services management from the State University of New York, Utica/Rome.

Hislop currently serves on the boards of the Alight Foundation and Randolph Cancer Center and is the chair of the Mission Committee for the American Cancer Society of the Triad. He is also a member of the Association of Community Cancer Centers and The Health Management Academy Oncology division.