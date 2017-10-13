Arctic fox exhibit at the NC Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Three arctic foxes live together at the North Carolina Zoo -- and two are snow white.

They're young and their names are Rizzo and Kiniki. An older one named Harley is 11 years old.

In the wild, arctic foxes only live three to six years. So at 11, Harley has started to show his age.

The NC Zoo's vet staff created a physical training program to help Harley, and for about 10 minutes every other day, the staff runs him through a set of tests.

He practices climbing, sitting and stand -- even balance on his blue mat.

In just a month's time, keepers have noticed a difference in Harley's abilities.