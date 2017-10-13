In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses another cyber scare for Equifax, Southwest Airline's decision to fly to Hawaii and more.
Another cyber scare for Equifax
-
Equifax email scam makes its way around the internet
-
Equifax executives leaving amid controversy
-
Equifax data breach may have happened earlier than expected
-
Equifax to offer free credit freezes
-
Equifax used ‘Admin’ as its password prior to breach
-
-
Equifax is investigating executive stock sales
-
Scandal 101: Equifax repeated Wells Fargo’s mistakes
-
People are outraged about the Equifax data breach and many now want to sue
-
Some people can cancel their NFL package subscriptions
-
How the Equifax data breach happened: What we know now
-
-
Equifax executives sold stock before hack was disclosed
-
How to check if your information is part of Equifax cybersecurity breach
-
Equifax CEO Richard Smith is out after stunning data breach