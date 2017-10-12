× Woman injured in motorcycle crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was injured in a motorcycle crash in Winston-Salem early Thursday morning, according to a press release.

Officers went to the 4000 block of Old Greensboro Road around 2:50 a.m. in reference to a crash involving a motorcycle. Upon arrival, officers found a 31-year-old woman lying on a curb and the motorcycle in a wooded area.

She was taken to Forsyth County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 4000 block of Old Greensboro Road was closed for about three hours.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.