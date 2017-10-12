× Woman found dead after Surry County house fire identified

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A woman who was found dead when firefighters responded to a house fire has been identified, Surry County EMS Director John Shelton said.

Firefighters came to a home at 264 Welcome View Church Road in the Dobson area after a passerby reported the fire at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday.

Shelton said 39-year-old Lisa Kay White Johnson was pulled from the house but had already died.

No one else was inside the home.

Johnson’s body will be taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for an autopsy to verify that the fire was the cause of Johnson’s death.

There is no word on what caused the fire.