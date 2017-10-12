× Woman accused of leaving 9-month-old girl in middle of road to bite man during argument

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 19-year-old Virginia woman is accused of leaving her baby in the middle of the road to go bite a man during an argument, WTVR reports.

The incident happened at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 when Luz Anabel Fernandez got into a fight with a 28-year-old man, police say.

During the fight, Fernandez allegedly left the baby girl in a stroller in the road to go chase the man and bite him.

Fernandez is charged with child neglect and domestic assault and battery.

She is behind bars without bond.