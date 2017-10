Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department held a ceremony in honor of the eight-year anniversary of the death of Winston-Salem police Sgt. Mickey Hutchens.

The ceremony was held outside the Public Safety Center.

Hutchens was shot while responding to a domestic violence call on Oct. 7, 2009. He died five days later.

The shooter was shot and killed by a fellow officer at the scene.

