× Thomasville man receives $1M bond, suspected in multiple robberies across Triad

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Thomasville man has been charged with robbing several High Point, Winston-Salem, and Thomasville businesses at gunpoint, according to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, deputies went to the China One restaurant located at 10479 N. NC Highway 109 in Davidson County in reference to an armed robbery. Deputies learned a man entered the business occupied by three employees and two customers and demanded money.

He was able to flee the scene and no injuries were reported.

Over the next few days, similar robberies were reported in Thomasville and High Point. Following a joint investigation by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Thomasville Police Department and High Point Police Department, investigators were able to identify and arrest 41-year-old Jason Dewan Williams.

Deputies charged Williams with robbery with a dangerous weapon and five counts of second-degree kidnapping in connection with the robbery in Davidson County.

Williams was also charged with two counts of armed robbery in High Point; and two counts of armed robbery, two counts of assault by pointing a gun and second-degree kidnapping in connection with robberies at two Chinese restaurants in Thomasville.

Williams is behind bars at the Guilford County jail on a $1 million bond. He has a Nov. 6 court date.