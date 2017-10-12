× Thomasville man injured after pickup truck collides with moped

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville man driving a moped was injured in a crash Wednesday night in Thomasville, according to a press release.

On Wednesday at about 5 p.m., Thomasville Police responded to the area of NC Hwy. 109 at Liberty Drive.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 2000 Ford Ranger pickup truck, operated by 68-year-old Richard Hunt of Denton, had made contact with a 2011 TaoTao moped, operated by 27-year-old William Routh of Thomasville.

Routh was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for severe injuries he received from the crash. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Hunt was not injured.

Preliminary investigation of this crash shows Hunt was traveling west on Liberty Drive toward the intersection of Liberty and NC Hwy. 109.

Hunt was attempting to turn left from Liberty onto South NC Hwy. 109 at the time of the crash. Routh was traveling east on Liberty Drive toward the Liberty Drive and Hwy. 109 intersection and was attempting to cross the intersection to continue traveling east at the time of the crash.

The crash continues to be under investigation.