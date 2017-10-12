× Several NC prison employees injured, fires set in attempted prisoner escape

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Several employees at a North Carolina prison have been injured after a prisoner tried to escape on Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Fires were also set in the prison sewing plant at Pasquotank Correctional Institution, according to department officials.

Several schools in the Elizabeth City area have been since been placed on lockdown.

Pasquotank Correctional Institution is a high security prison in Elizabeth City with nearly 900 male inmates, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

No further details were available.

