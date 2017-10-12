In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses the lack of reported layoffs in NC in September, Trump's tax plan and more.
No reported layoffs in NC last month
-
NC company to layoff more than 200 workers
-
Company could build new facility in Piedmont Triad
-
NC a top state to do business
-
NC student debt among the lowest
-
Publix continues expansion plans in NC
-
-
NC aerospace manufacturing ranks among the nation’s best
-
Outdoor recreation benefits in NC
-
NC ranks as a top state for business
-
Beware of Las Vegas scams
-
Royal Caribbean is being sued
-
-
Reports say some iPhone 8 batteries are swelling
-
Carnival to resume trips to Puerto Rico
-
Duke Energy to buy restore program