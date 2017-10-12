New restaurants and businesses are opening to Graham

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAHAM, N.C. – The city of Graham in Alamance County is seeing some growth with new restaurants, businesses and apartments.

The city manager says interest in the downtown area is the highest it’s been in decades. We could see three new restaurants downtown in within the next year. One of those is a Sutton’s Drugstore.

“Right now, we've seen so much excitement that we don't have enough buildings to get people in for all the people who want to come,” said Chuck Talley, a developer and business owner.

Talley owns four downtown businesses, including the Graham Soda Shop.

“More businesses, more people will follow and that opens up opportunities for our businesses to feed off their crowds also,” Talley said. “It is really a great time now in our downtown.”

Locals are also excited.

“I love it,” said John B. Harrington. “I can't even explain to you how happy it makes me to see these empty building starting to get full.”

It’s not just downtown growing.

The city manager says the population in Graham increased more than any other city in the county.

Three large corporations, like a Walmart distribution center, moved to the area within the last few years.

Two apartment complexes, like the Oneida Mill Lofts, have recently gone up, with three more already approved.

The website http://www.visitgrahamnc.com was recently revamped. There, people can find out information about local events.