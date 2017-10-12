× Mom shot, killed teen for getting daughter pregnant, police say

CLARKSTON, Ga. — A mother is accused of shooting and killing a teen who got her daughter pregnant, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Pew Law, 57, is charged with murder.

Clarkston police came to an apartment complex Sunday morning and found 17-year-old Nyatole Eh bleeding profusely from his head and left hand. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Eh was preparing to raise a child with his pregnant fiancee, Madaya Be, and police told the Journal-Constitution it could be the reason Law shot and killed him before trying to kill herself.

Law was arrested at her home Monday in connection with the shooting.

She is confined in the DeKalb County jail.