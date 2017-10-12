× Man tries to sexually assault teen near NC middle school

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police are searching for a man who attacked a 16-year-old girl near a North Carolina middle school Wednesday morning.

Investigators said it happened around 6:20 a.m. in a tree line area near Wakefield Middle School in Raleigh, WTVD reports.

The suspect chased the victim, tackled and overpowered her, and attempted to sexually assault her. The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot after the attempted assault.

Wake County Public Schools sent out a letter to parents on Thursday about the incident and said, “school security will be enhanced with additional patrols on campus.”

Additional information will be made available as the case progresses, police say.