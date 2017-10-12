Man led troopers on chase because ‘it was on his bucket list’

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa man led troopers on a chase Thursday morning and gave them an excuse they’d never heard before when he was stopped.

The chase was brief, starting on Interstate 80 eastbound and ending just a few miles away at East 8th Street and Madison Avenue in Des Moines, KCCI reports.

Troopers stopped the driver with a PIT maneuver.

Once the chase ended, the driver told troopers he wanted to be chased because “it was on his bucket list.”

“In my 28 years, I’ve never heard that excuse,” Sgt. Scott Bright told KCCI.

Frederick Ray Jones, 46, of Des Moines, was taken to jail and charged with OWI first offense, eluding, interference with official acts, operation without registration, unlawful use of license, speeding and a parole violation.

Jones was driving a car that was not his and using a driver’s license that was not his, troopers said.