Man driving postal truck in Greensboro dies after crossing median, colliding with SUV

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man driving a U.S. Postal Service truck in Greensboro died after the truck crossed the center median island and collided with an oncoming SUV.

Darryl Jermaine Pleasant, 35, of Greensboro, died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to a Greensboro police press release.

Police said it happened as Pleasant was driving the service truck westbound on Burlington Road approaching Interstate 840 at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The truck crossed the center median island, entered the eastbound travel lanes and collided with an oncoming SUV, according to police.

Pleasant was taken to Moses Cone Hospital and later died from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV was treated for her injuries at Moses Cone Hospital and has since been released.

A cause of the crash has not been released, but police said impairment was not a factor.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash can call the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-1000.