× Luke Kuechly comes out of game against Eagles; being evaluated for concussion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly came out of Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles and is in the concussion protocol, the team has announced.

Kuechly missed the final six games of the 2016 season after suffering a concussion.

The linebacker also missed three games in 2015 with a concussion.

Kuechly is a four-time Pro Bowler and was named the 2013 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.