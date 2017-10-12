Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

Luke Kuechly comes out of game against Eagles; being evaluated for concussion

Posted 10:55 pm, October 12, 2017, by , Updated at 10:56PM, October 12, 2017

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 24: Luke Kuechly #59 of the Carolina Panthers goes onto the field against the New Orleans Saints during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly came out of Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles and is in the concussion protocol, the team has announced.

Kuechly missed the final six games of the 2016 season after suffering a concussion.

The linebacker also missed three games in 2015 with a concussion.

Kuechly is a four-time Pro Bowler and was named the 2013 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.