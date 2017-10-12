Local couple prepares home for High Point Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Kathie Lukens is doing the final touch-ups around her house.

She's getting ready to move out, but not for good.

"People suggested we rent our house out if we had somewhere else to go,” Lukens said.

For the next 10 days, she will open her doors to fall furniture market visitors.

"It happened to work out for us and then and we kind of went with it," Lukens said.

It's something she and her family have been doing for the last five years.

These market rentals may disrupt their lives for a bit.

"Three kids, three dogs and a couple of extra kids who live with us part time, so it's a lot of shuffling," Lukens said.

She mentioned the payout for doing it is well worth it, it means thousands of dollars.

Amanda Fortson of Holzman Market Rental helped Lukens find her renters.

"For your average say three bedroom/four bathroom home, you could be looking at anywhere from $3,000 to $4,000," Fortson explained.

She pointed out that's just for 10 days.

"The location of the home being a key factor, the number of bedroom, the number of bathrooms," Fortson explained.

With the demand of renters so high, this is a time of year Lukens depends on every year.

"It does help," Lukens said. "You put that toward something you guys have been working toward in the future as a family, so it's a family effort."