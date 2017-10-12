Guilford County rescue dogs trained to be police K-9s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A Piedmont nonprofit is trying to save rescue dogs from being put down by helping them become police K-9s.

Next week, the Haley Graves Foundation based out of Guilford County will send two dogs from its rescue to the Universal K-9 training program in San Antonio, Texas.

The six- to eight-week program trains dogs to search for drugs and other skills.

The nonprofit says their goal is to give high-energy rescue dogs, which are often seen as being too aggressive, a second chance.

"We're looking at dogs coming off of death row in shelters that would normally not stand a chance and they're becoming working K-9s," said Tammy Graves, president of the Haley Graves Foundation.

Rescue dogs that complete the training program in Texas are then donated to police departments throughout the country.