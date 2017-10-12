Greg Olsen, Panthers tight end, cries during challenge to eat the ‘world’s hottest chip’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen cried during a challenge to eat the “world’s hottest chip.”

Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce challenged Olsen to eat the chip in a video posted to YouTube on Wednesday.

Paqui Chips posted the video, saying that the two football players, “take their on-the-field rivalry to the next level.”

Each player was given a Paqui Chip, a bottle of Pepto Bismol and a glass of milk.

“It didn’t feel terrible at first…Then, it opened like an atom bomb and, like, exploded in my mouth,” Olsen said.

Olsen broke his foot last month during the Panthers’ home opener against the Buffalo Bills. He had been expected to miss about six games due to the incident.